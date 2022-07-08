easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.87

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and traded as low as $4.29. easyJet shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,445 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESYJY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.54) to GBX 700 ($8.48) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.27) to GBX 625 ($7.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.15) to GBX 450 ($5.45) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.90) to GBX 490 ($5.93) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.69) to GBX 700 ($8.48) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $667.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

