easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.45

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.67.

Get easyJet alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.