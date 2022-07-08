Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Increased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises about 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,273,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.12. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

