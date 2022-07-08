E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €9.80 ($10.21) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.68) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($13.02) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.02) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded down €0.06 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching €7.86 ($8.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,698,324 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.66. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($6.98) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.25).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

