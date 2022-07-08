e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $969,236.89 and $51.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00237994 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002117 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000741 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,271 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,114 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

