Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Up 5.4%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.59. 12,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 968,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Several brokerages have commented on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $3,020,678.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares in the company, valued at $107,236,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,267,620 shares in the company, valued at $66,638,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,125 shares of company stock worth $5,206,839.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.