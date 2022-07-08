DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.
Shares of DD stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
