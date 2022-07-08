DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of DD stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

