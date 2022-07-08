Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.42. Drive Shack shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 491,562 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter.

In other Drive Shack news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 494,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $538,681.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,996,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,262.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Hana Khouri purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,085.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 26,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,268.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,508,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,358. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Drive Shack by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.