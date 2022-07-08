Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.41

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.41 and traded as low as $13.48. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 562,553 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.81%.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,920,426.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,330,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $3,589,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 137,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

