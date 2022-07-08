Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.74

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and traded as high as $37.23. Dongfeng Motor Group shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 326 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

