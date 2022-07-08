Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.09 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

