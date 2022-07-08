Dollarcoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (DLC)

Dollarcoin (DLC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $7,916.64 and $4.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,755.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00500554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00259047 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

