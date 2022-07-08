Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $442.12 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.26 billion and approximately $442.12 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00239170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002111 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.