Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Discovery Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

