Digitalcoin Reaches Market Cap of $101,525.46 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $101,525.46 and approximately $59.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,606.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.41 or 0.05713214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00240998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00602182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00073494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.27 or 0.00514976 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,157,371 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.