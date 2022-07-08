Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Tops $0.24

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $264,820.07 and approximately $3,879.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

