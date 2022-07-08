Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRA:DWNI opened at €22.22 ($23.15) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($31.75) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($39.68). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.80.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

About Deutsche Wohnen (Get Rating)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.