Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Trading 5.1% Higher

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. 409,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 695,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The company has a market cap of $231.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $32,264.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,970,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,058,917.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $541,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

