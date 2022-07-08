Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Trading 5.1% Higher

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. 409,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 695,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
The company has a market cap of $231.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.
Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $541,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Destination XL Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DXLG)
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destination XL Group (DXLG)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.