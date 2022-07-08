DePay Price Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. DePay has a market capitalization of $340,928.01 and approximately $329.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DePay has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00121795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00781636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

