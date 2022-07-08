DePay (DEPAY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $336,859.54 and $130.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00121292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00764377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00033296 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

