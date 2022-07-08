DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.69

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 222215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get DENSO alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.98.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.