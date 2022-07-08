Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $252.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

