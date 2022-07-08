Delta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

