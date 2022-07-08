Delta Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,780 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.6% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $134.40 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

