Delta Capital Management LLC Acquires 353 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

