DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.11

DeGate (DG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeGate has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00121875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00511341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032717 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.