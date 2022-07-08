Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 21,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 60,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

