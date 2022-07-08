Deeper Network (DPR) Price Down 3% This Week

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $32.89 million and $1.52 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00113597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00546503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

