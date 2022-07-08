Decentraland 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $189.31 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00004170 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $189.31 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,629,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,849,216,541 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

