Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants makes up 2.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

NYSE DRI opened at $117.28 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.03.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

