DAO Maker Market Cap Reaches $101.92 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00006619 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $101.92 million and $3.31 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00113597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00546503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032615 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

