Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $263.45 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.