Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 4th Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Danaher by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $263.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.02. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

