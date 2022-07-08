Dai One Day Volume Reaches $270.84 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $6.93 billion and approximately $270.84 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,923,899,574 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

