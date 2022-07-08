CyberMiles (CMT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $63,892.00

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $63,892.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,870.37 or 0.99919685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00026888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00237647 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00041925 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002158 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

