CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.96

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.
CyberAgent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)
