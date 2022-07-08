CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.05.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.84. 31,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,734. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 311.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 58,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

