CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

