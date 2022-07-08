Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading Up 6.3%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 21,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,507,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.
Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.
