Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading Up 6.3%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 21,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,507,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,927,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cue Health by 616.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 57,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.