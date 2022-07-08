Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.79

Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.84. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 12,529 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRU. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

