Crown Market Cap Achieves $456,873.68 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $456,873.68 and $222.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,930.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00503254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00261367 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,049,729 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

