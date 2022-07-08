CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CRWD stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $193.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,103. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.53 and its 200 day moving average is $185.40. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.76 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

