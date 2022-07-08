CROAT Price Up 41% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $101,817.82 and $22.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 105.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,944,889 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

