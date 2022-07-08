Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crescent Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.40 -$358.54 million N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.25%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -16.38% 26.86% 2.70% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Summary

Crescent Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I (Get Rating)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

