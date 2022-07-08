Covea Finance Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,255,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.