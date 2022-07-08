Covea Finance Has $37.26 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Covea Finance lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,473 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 4.1% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $37,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

