Covea Finance Has $16.11 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 244.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,765 shares during the period. Cameco comprises 1.8% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Covea Finance owned 0.14% of Cameco worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.