Covea Finance Buys 6,287 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.6% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Covea Finance owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,457,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

ORLY stock opened at $661.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

