Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $256.27

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.27 ($3.10) and traded as low as GBX 234.80 ($2.84). Countryside Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 235.40 ($2.85), with a volume of 407,492 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.18) to GBX 270 ($3.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.14) to GBX 260 ($3.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 240 ($2.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Countryside Partnerships has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 370 ($4.48).

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -10.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.41.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.