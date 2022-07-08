Costello Asset Management INC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

